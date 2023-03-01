藝術展覽：英國布藝結合加勒比文化

【明報專訊】英國的Liberty百貨公司不時會叫人想到英式布料，但其實背後有不少加入了異國文化的設計。如現於曼徹斯特Whitworth Art Gallery展出的Colour is Mine展覽（A），讓人回顧已故加勒比海藝術家Althea McNish（B）的布藝作品。

生於1924年、2020年離世的Althea McNish，曾為不少英國品牌如Liberty、Dior及Zika Ascher等設計布料，在種族歧視普遍的年代算是少數。她的作品因為能將異國與歐洲文化結合而深受觀迎，如以梵高的作品為靈感。展覽引文：The flowers of the English countryside, I transform into Caribbean flamboyance，道出其成功之處。場內亦有由Bushra Mohamed和Nana Biamah-Ofosu設計的裝置空間Who is the "Bachelor Girl" of Today?，展示當下女性如何以布料裝飾，帶出自主空間。●

Colour is Mine展覽

日期：即日至4月23日

地址：Whitworth Art Gallery Oxford Rd, Manchester M15 6ER

網址︰www.whitworth.manchester.ac.uk

文：Dawn Hung

[Feature]