哈里抱阿奇新相迎新年 威廉一家溫馨片段送別2019年
文章日期：2020年01月01日
踏入2020年，英國薩塞克斯公爵哈里王子和夫人梅根的官方Instagram在元旦分享了短片回顧2019年，祝願大家新年快樂。短片結尾展示哈里抱着兒子阿奇（Archie）的新照片，7個多月大的阿奇帶着灰色雙毛球冷帽，配上棕色外套，精靈可愛，哈里望着阿奇笑容滿足，共度溫馨親子時光。
英國肯辛頓宮於除夕（12月31日）在Instagram分享年度回顧影片，感謝大家過去一年的支持。影片記錄了劍橋公爵威廉王子和夫人凱特於2019年出席大大小小的活動，以及威廉王子和凱特與3個子女（喬治小王子、夏洛特小公主和路易小王子）的溫馨互動片段。
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage