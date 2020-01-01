HOT PICK

PAST ARTICLES

哈里抱阿奇新相迎新年　威廉一家溫馨片段送別2019年

文章日期：2020年01月01日

踏入2020年，英國薩塞克斯公爵哈里王子和夫人梅根的官方Instagram在元旦分享了短片回顧2019年，祝願大家新年快樂。短片結尾展示哈里抱着兒子阿奇（Archie）的新照片，7個多月大的阿奇帶着灰色雙毛球冷帽，配上棕色外套，精靈可愛，哈里望着阿奇笑容滿足，共度溫馨親子時光。

英國肯辛頓宮於除夕（12月31日）在Instagram分享年度回顧影片，感謝大家過去一年的支持。影片記錄了劍橋公爵威廉王子和夫人凱特於2019年出席大大小小的活動，以及威廉王子和凱特與3個子女（喬治小王子、夏洛特小公主和路易小王子）的溫馨互動片段。

更多英國王室話題：

哈里夫婦發一家三口溫馨聖誕卡 不返英過節惹議

哈里王子偕妻將暫停王室活動　認與兄「走不同道路」

凱特拍攝溫馨照賀聖誕：威廉吻細仔路易小王子 喬治夏洛特有哥哥姐姐風範

王室曬溫馨爺孫相賀壽：查理斯握路易手仔·慈祥望阿奇

凱特威廉首訪巴基斯坦探癌病童 戴安娜兩度訪同一醫院

【哈里梅根一家三口外訪】阿奇首亮相淡定萌爆 見南非前大主教「擊掌」打招呼

【靚相集】阿奇萌照逐張睇

【靚相集】英國喬治小王子

【靚相集】英國夏洛特小公主

【靚相集】英國路易小王子

MORE