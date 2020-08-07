凱特碎花口罩配長裙　偕威廉探訪玩夾公仔機【多圖 ‧ 短片】

英國在新型冠狀病毒疫情下，劍橋公爵夫人凱特一連兩日出席探訪活動，凱特於周三（5日）偕威廉王子到訪英國南威爾斯（South Wales），凱特身穿淺藍色花卉圖案長裙，配以碎花口罩。威廉與凱特先後探訪商舖及當地護老院，了解民眾在封城期間所遇到的困難，兩人更在遊戲機中心玩夾公仔機。

在此之前，凱特於周二（4日）獨自到謝菲爾德（Sheffield）的嬰兒銀行進行慈善探訪，送上不同品牌贈送的物資。凱特身穿白色連身長裙，同樣佩戴碎花口罩，也是凱特首次戴口罩出席公開場合。

靚相集：英國王室時尚指標：劍橋公爵夫人凱特

Prince William and Kate have visited Barry Island where they joined in with children playing at an amusement arcade.



They royal couple also spoke with local business owners about the impact Covid-19 has had on the seaside resort.#PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #BarryIsland pic.twitter.com/RbRBLOpC5g

— The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) August 5, 2020