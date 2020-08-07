HOT PICK

凱特碎花口罩配長裙　偕威廉探訪玩夾公仔機【多圖 ‧ 短片】

文章日期：2020年08月07日

英國在新型冠狀病毒疫情下，劍橋公爵夫人凱特一連兩日出席探訪活動，凱特於周三（5日）偕威廉王子到訪英國南威爾斯（South Wales），凱特身穿淺藍色花卉圖案長裙，配以碎花口罩。威廉與凱特先後探訪商舖及當地護老院，了解民眾在封城期間所遇到的困難，兩人更在遊戲機中心玩夾公仔機。

在此之前，凱特於周二（4日）獨自到謝菲爾德（Sheffield）的嬰兒銀行進行慈善探訪，送上不同品牌贈送的物資。凱特身穿白色連身長裙，同樣佩戴碎花口罩，也是凱特首次戴口罩出席公開場合。

（綜合）

