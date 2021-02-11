HOT PICK

凱特著金色斗篷禮服行紅地氈　睇《007：生死有時》全球首映【多圖】

文章日期：2021年09月29日

英國劍橋公爵伉儷威廉和凱特，與爸爸王儲查理斯及卡米拉，昨晚（28日）在倫敦出席《007：生死有時》電影全球首映。凱特盤起秀髮，穿了Jenny Packham金色斗篷禮服，與丈夫結伴踏上紅地氈，散發耀目風采。外媒紛紛讚賞凱特高貴華麗，讓人驚歎。

【Movie Trailer】007：生死有時

