凱特著金色斗篷禮服行紅地氈　睇《007：生死有時》全球首映【多圖】

英國劍橋公爵伉儷威廉和凱特，與爸爸王儲查理斯及卡米拉，昨晚（28日）在倫敦出席《007：生死有時》電影全球首映。凱特盤起秀髮，穿了Jenny Packham金色斗篷禮服，與丈夫結伴踏上紅地氈，散發耀目風采。外媒紛紛讚賞凱特高貴華麗，讓人驚歎。

Wonderful to see @007 back on our big screens! 🎬

No Time To Die is the 25th Bond film and Daniel Craig’s last after 15 years in the role.

It showcases the inspirational work of actors, musicians, directors, cinematographers and all those involved in making the film so special. pic.twitter.com/vZJ4s0NMId

— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 28, 2021