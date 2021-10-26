真子結婚｜真子戴戒指偕小室圭見記者　衣著與4年前訂婚相近【多圖】

日本真子公主今日（10月26日）與小室圭結婚，真子正式脫離皇室身分，成為平民「小室真子」。真子穿上淺色的套裝，左手無名指戴了戒指，與2017年與小室圭宣布訂婚記者會同樣是穿著淺色套裝，胸前別上心口針，身上佩戴頸鏈和耳環配飾，衣著優雅。據《自由時報》報道，真子佩戴的珍珠頸鏈、耳環，應是出自日本皇室御用珠寶品牌MIKIMOTO，簡約大方。【圖輯：日本真子公主】

Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Japanese Crown Prince and Princess Akishino, has married her commoner boyfriend and formally left the Imperial Family. She and her husband Komuro Kei spoke to reporters at a hotel in Tokyo on Tuesday.https://t.co/6VhcioE3DZ pic.twitter.com/ogLI0I9Xx8

— NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) October 26, 2021