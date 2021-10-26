真子結婚｜真子戴戒指偕小室圭見記者　衣著與4年前訂婚相近【多圖】

HOT PICK

文章日期：2021年10月26日

日本真子公主今日（10月26日）與小室圭結婚，真子正式脫離皇室身分，成為平民「小室真子」。真子穿上淺色的套裝，左手無名指戴了戒指，與2017年與小室圭宣布訂婚記者會同樣是穿著淺色套裝，胸前別上心口針，身上佩戴頸鏈和耳環配飾，衣著優雅。據《自由時報》報道，真子佩戴的珍珠頸鏈、耳環，應是出自日本皇室御用珠寶品牌MIKIMOTO，簡約大方。圖輯：日本真子公主

