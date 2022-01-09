凱特40歲生日新照　穿紅裙嫵媚一笑　手戴藍寶石訂婚戒指

英國劍橋公爵夫人凱特周日（9日）40歲生日，肯辛頓宮發放3張凱特的特寫照。照片攝於去年11月，其中一張黑白照片是凱特穿上裙子，戴上藍寶石訂婚戒指，亦是已故英國王妃戴安娜的遺物之一。另一張彩色照片則見她穿上紅裙嫵媚一笑。照片由意大利裔時裝攝影師Paolo Roversi拍攝，將於今年在英國巡迴展出，稍後交予倫敦國家肖像館（National Portrait Gallery）收藏。（路透社）

Delighted to share a new portrait of The Duchess ahead of her 40th birthday tomorrow.

This is one of three new portraits which will enter the permanent collection of the @NPGLondon, of which The Duchess is Patron.

📸 Paolo Roversi pic.twitter.com/55Z5qBMLaP

