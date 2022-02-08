Christian Louboutin Beauty情人節限量彩妝系列 打造不同妝效｜情人節2022
Christian Louboutin Beauty推出情人節限量彩妝系列，包括品牌的皇牌唇妝：持久啞光女王權杖唇釉Rouge Louboutin的Metal Matte Fluid、Et Voici的Matte Fluid、Miss Loubi的Silky Satin、Diva的Velvet Matte及Orange Euphory的SooooO...Glow，以閃爍明亮新氣質登場。想為迷人妝容增添層次感？可透過Abracadabra La Palette魔法迷魅彩妝盤，以Rouge Follies眼影盤及So Delikate胭脂彩妝盤，打造不同妝效。各款精選指甲油Pluminette、Bengali和Edgy Popi的活力色調，更是情人節不可或缺的元素。
Christian Louboutin Beauty情人節限量彩妝系列
持久啞光女王權杖唇釉SooooO...Glow：$475
可替換式窩釘化妝盒：$610
Rouge Follies眼影盤補充裝：$610
So Delikate胭脂彩妝盤補充裝：$610
指甲油：$450
獨家銷售點︰尖沙嘴廣東道3號海港城連卡佛（電話：2110 8165）
網址：www.lanecrawford.com.hk/brand/50900034/christian-louboutin/beauty
註：資料及價錢以品牌公布為準
