威廉凱特外訪加勒比伯利兹｜凱特著花花裙笑容燦爛

英國劍橋公爵伉儷威廉王子和凱特上周六（19日）飛抵中美洲國家伯利兹（Belize），展開外訪加勒比海三個英聯邦國家之旅（伯利兹、牙買加和巴哈馬）。凱特抵達伯利兹時穿着「皇室藍」蕾絲套裝裙，搭配同色系手拿包（clutch）和高跟鞋。二人周日參觀伯利兹的可可農場和朱古力廠，凱特穿了藍色底白色花花裙，充滿熱帶風情度假感覺，笑容燦爛。

Wow! What a welcome 🎉

It was a privilege to spend time with the Garifuna community and experience some of their traditions, here in Hopkins.

Thank you Mama G for hosting such a special event! pic.twitter.com/jX3u2dFEy5

