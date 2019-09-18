SHOWBIZ / LATEST 即時娛樂

【10月伊館開騷】蔡一傑半裸跑步曬肌 森美︰好大隻 (12:59)

文章日期：2019年09月18日

蔡一傑將於10月26日至28日在灣仔伊館舉行首次個人演唱會，傑仔近日積極操練，日前更赤裸上身跑步騷肌肉。他留言︰「人生就是要走自己的路。」森美留言讚蔡一傑「好大隻」，傑仔回覆︰「你咪仲大隻😍﹗」

