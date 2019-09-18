【10月伊館開騷】蔡一傑半裸跑步曬肌 森美︰好大隻 (12:59)

蔡一傑將於10月26日至28日在灣仔伊館舉行首次個人演唱會，傑仔近日積極操練，日前更赤裸上身跑步騷肌肉。他留言︰「人生就是要走自己的路。」森美留言讚蔡一傑「好大隻」，傑仔回覆︰「你咪仲大隻😍﹗」
在 Instagram 查看這則帖子 人生就是要走自己的路@djremus_eatgoodfood @djremus_choy 個人演唱會 #Onederful Live #蔡一傑 #Music #remus #love #we #japan #eat #you #food #one #DJ #live #Family #Hong Kong #Life #Remus #Grasshopper #Show #草蜢 #One #Fashion djremus蔡一傑/Hong Kong Singer（@djremus_choy）分享的帖子 於 PDT 2019 年 9月 月 16 日 2:30 上午 發佈
人生就是要走自己的路@djremus_eatgoodfood @djremus_choy 個人演唱會 #Onederful Live #蔡一傑 #Music #remus #love #we #japan #eat #you #food #one #DJ #live #Family #Hong Kong #Life #Remus #Grasshopper #Show #草蜢 #One #Fashion
djremus蔡一傑/Hong Kong Singer（@djremus_choy）分享的帖子 於 PDT 2019 年 9月 月 16 日 2:30 上午 發佈