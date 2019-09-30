陳豪一家五口沙灘親子樂 陳茵媺全程拍攝紀錄點滴 (16:16)
陳茵媺（Aimee）與老公陳豪一家五口，向來重視家庭生活，日前一家人去沙灘跟陽光玩遊戲；陳豪負責教子女游水，陳茵媺則在旁拍攝，將一切溫馨場面紀念下來。其間，陳豪讓囝囝站在他的膊頭上，化身「人肉高台」讓囝囝跳水。當他們玩得興高采烈之際，陳茵媺聽到一把熟悉聲音，原來是好友麥包（麥長青）經過，更互相為對方一家人影合照，鬥曬幸福。
（即時娛樂）
I've always been a beach bum. 🏖️ When I was younger my dream wedding was in Paris with French couture and fine dining. Dream wedding option 2 was to wed on a beach barefeet in a hippie way. 💕 I guess some things don't change... I did wed in Paris... still indulge in French elegance and yet still love laid back hipster fringe.😍 On a side note, what are the odds to bump into my bro, @mak_cheung_ching! 😁On the beach? #beachlife #beachdays #familymemories #sundays #fab5 #chanfamily #teamchan