陳豪一家五口沙灘親子樂 陳茵媺全程拍攝紀錄點滴 (16:16)

文章日期：2019年09月30日

陳茵媺（Aimee）與老公陳豪一家五口，向來重視家庭生活，日前一家人去沙灘跟陽光玩遊戲；陳豪負責教子女游水，陳茵媺則在旁拍攝，將一切溫馨場面紀念下來。其間，陳豪讓囝囝站在他的膊頭上，化身「人肉高台」讓囝囝跳水。當他們玩得興高采烈之際，陳茵媺聽到一把熟悉聲音，原來是好友麥包（麥長青）經過，更互相為對方一家人影合照，鬥曬幸福。

（即時娛樂）

