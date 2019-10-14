【身手靈活】跟鍾麗淇學習瑜伽 大肚婆梁靖琪為生B做準備 (21:31)
文章日期：2019年10月14日
36歲梁靖琪（Toby）今年下嫁28歲圈外男友施雋賢，上個月在社交平台宣布懷孕，估計現在懷孕已有5、6個月。今日她在網上分享跟好友鍾麗淇學習瑜伽的片段，身手依然靈活，很多動作也難不到她。
梁靖琪留言表示她的夢想一直是想成為一個母親，現在感到非常興奮，迫不及待地想見她的寶貝Sze，亦很慶幸沒有晨吐或重大的不適，唯一的變化是身體在擴張，更希望身體保持最佳狀態，以便為自然生產做好準備。
（即時娛樂）
My dream has always been wanting to be a mother and now that I am close, I feel so excited and honestly can’t wait to meet my baby Sze ❤ My pregnancy journey has been amazing so far. I cannot complain at all! No morning sicknesses or major discomforts. The only change is my body expanding 🙈 It hasn’t been easy to watch as it took me years of hard work to get in shape. But thankfully, my hubby’s love and support to me has been great and that offsets the rest. Thank U Logong ❤ Many people ask me if I still work out, and the answer is yes!! I have the best yoga teacher anyone could ask for 😝 @yogachung and I still do light weights here and there as my hope is to be in best shape possible so that I’ll be ready for natural birth! Counting down the days Baby Sze🥰 Mummy and Daddy Loves Uuuuu❤