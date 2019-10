陳茵媺(Aimee)今日在社交平台分享她與二仔Nathan跟鸚鵡玩耍的照片,Aimee讚4歲的Nathan非常勇敢,讓鸚鵡站在他的手臂上。她說︰「Found a beautiful creature downstairs... Nate was brave enough to hold her and I was smart enough to let go of her after a while as she liked to nibble as a sign of love... (在樓下發現了美麗的生物...Nate勇敢地抱着牠,我很聰明,過了一會兒就放開了牠,因為牠喜歡輕咬以示愛意。)」

