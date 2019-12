陳茵媺(Aimee)與陳豪的大仔陳梓燁(Aiden Joshua)今日6歲生日,兩公婆聯同二仔及細女,齊齊為壽星仔慶生,一家五口戴上同款生日帽,在生日蛋糕前大合照,幸福溫馨。

陳茵媺留言送上祝福:「Happy 6th birthday to our "Ray of sunshine", Aiden. I finally understood what it meant to be in love with our kids. I fell in love with you since the moment you were born, and you continue to suprise me everyday. I promise I will give you my all and be the best I can be, like my parents wereto me. Happy birthday my little Prince.」

(即時娛樂)