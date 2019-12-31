SHOWBIZ / LATEST 即時娛樂

【親子樂】鄭嘉穎帶囝囝公園打韆鞦 陳凱琳捕捉愉快時刻 (19:59)

文章日期：2019年12月31日

陳凱琳與鄭嘉穎所生兒子鄭承悅（Rafael），相當精靈可愛，甚得網民歡心。陳凱琳今日分享鄭嘉穎父子在公園打韆鞦的短片，鄭嘉穎坐在地上並用手遮面，當Rafael坐着的韆鞦接近時，他才打開雙手讓兒子見到自己，兩父子玩得好開心，Rafael開心地哈哈笑。

負責拍攝的陳凱琳留言表示面前兩位男孩，帶給她很多笑聲和喜悅的時刻，讓她學會如何在自己之前照顧別人。知道這是一個簡單的視頻，但很喜歡捕捉到彼此的感情，而生活不應該太複雜，愈簡單愈好。

（即時娛樂）

