【親子樂】鄭嘉穎帶囝囝公園打韆鞦 陳凱琳捕捉愉快時刻 (19:59)
文章日期：2019年12月31日
陳凱琳與鄭嘉穎所生兒子鄭承悅（Rafael），相當精靈可愛，甚得網民歡心。陳凱琳今日分享鄭嘉穎父子在公園打韆鞦的短片，鄭嘉穎坐在地上並用手遮面，當Rafael坐着的韆鞦接近時，他才打開雙手讓兒子見到自己，兩父子玩得好開心，Rafael開心地哈哈笑。
負責拍攝的陳凱琳留言表示面前兩位男孩，帶給她很多笑聲和喜悅的時刻，讓她學會如何在自己之前照顧別人。知道這是一個簡單的視頻，但很喜歡捕捉到彼此的感情，而生活不應該太複雜，愈簡單愈好。
（即時娛樂）
These two boys in my life: Brought me so many moments of laughter and of joy. Made me learn how to take care of others before myself. Inspired me to realign my priorities and understand what truly matters the most. And in a way I did not think was possible...to love someone so much it hurts ❤️ Thank you for making my year the most memorable one yet, I can’t wait to continue our family’s journey together. #kcgcrc #happynewyear2020 . . . . P.s. I know this is such a simple video, but I love how it completely captures their affection for each other. Life shouldn’t be too complicated —the simpler— the merrier.