宣萱近期真的有點運滯,愛犬Scooby身體不適,日前看獸醫後一度要留診所內觀察,令她甚為擔心。昨晚她更在Ig透露遇上交通意外,在一處讓線位置,被後方車輛撞上,幸好她人冇事,只是座駕需要維修。

宣萱留言:「Hmmm....what's been happening lately? Scooby got very sick and today, a car just crashed into mine from behind at a give way. Lucky that we are ok. Car needs fixing though. 」

(即時娛樂)