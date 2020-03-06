餵母乳時被囡囡伸手插鼻 吳雨霏︰有媽媽有相同經歷嗎 (17:43)
文章日期：2020年03月06日
吳雨霏（Kary）2015年嫁給洪立熙，兩人婚後育有一對仔女。Kary去年9月誕下細女Galilee後，專心照顧家庭，雖然復出未有期，仍不時在社交網更新狀況，與歌迷分享生活點滴。
她昨天在Instagram上載正在餵哺母乳的片段，懷中的女兒Galilee不斷伸手亂摸，一時搣Kary的嘴，一時搲Kary的鼻，手指幾乎插入Kary的鼻孔內。
Kary以英文留言︰「母乳餵哺可能是我一生中最難做的事。餵Asher喝母乳的過程非常幸運，但餵Galilee喝母乳是如此艱難！已經5個月了，情況才有了一點改善......最近，Galilee喜歡握住我的嘴唇。當我正在餵哺時，她喜歡將她可愛的小手指伸入我的鼻子中......有媽媽有相同經歷嗎？」
（即時娛樂）
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Breastfeeding is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I got very lucky with Asher but my breastfeeding journey with Galilee was so tough! It’s been 5 months now and finally things got a little better... • • Recently Gal loves to grab my lips and shove her tiny cute fingers in my nose while I nurse her... any mamas can relate? 🤱🏻😂 #normalizebreastfeeding #motherhood