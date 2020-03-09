【哥哥妹妹爭住攬】陳茵媺炮製蜘蛛俠蛋糕 賀次子5歲生日 (12:37)
文章日期：2020年03月09日
陳茵媺（Aimee）和老公陳豪婚後育有3名仔女，日前是他們的次子陳浩鋒（Nathan）5歲生日，靚媽親自為囝囝炮製了3層朱古力彩虹棉花糖蜘蛛俠蛋糕，逗得Nathan相當開心，Aimee在社交網放上短片，片中壽星仔Nathan對蛋糕相當滿意，期間哥哥Aiden和妹妹Camilla爭住攬著Nathan，場面溫馨又搞笑。Aimee說：「我的小英雄5歲生日快樂！你是如此成熟和慷慨！我為我的親愛的Nate感到非常自豪！」而Aimee見到3名仔女相處融洽，她的心也被融化了呢﹗
