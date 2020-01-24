【囡囡出世100日】楊秀惠曬母女合照：不要忘記媽媽的愛 (18:00)

現年36歲的楊秀惠，今年4月在馬來西亞秘密產女，今日是B女出世100日，楊秀惠上載兩母女合照，卻依舊不讓囡囡曝光，用卡通圖案遮掩樣子，只見B女戴上頭巾，頭髮亦算濃密。

楊秀惠留言：「If I could give my daughter two things, it would be the confidence to always know her self worth and the strength to chase her dreams.To my lovely daughter, life is filled with hard times and good times, learn from anything you can and be the woman I know you can be. Lastly and most importantly, never forget how much mommy loves you! Happy 100days my baby girl」大致意思是楊秀惠想說給寶貝女知道，生活是充滿艱難時期和美好時光，學習一切事情成為真正的女人，最重要是不要忘記媽媽對你的愛。

（即時娛樂）