鍾嘉欣胡杏兒唱K敍舊 合唱出道歌曲 細訴友情點滴 (15:08)
文章日期：2020年08月14日
鍾嘉欣、胡杏兒兩位昔日的TVB花旦，私底下非常老友。嘉欣早前返港拍攝無綫新劇《兒科醫生》（前名《兒童醫院》），趁不用開工就約杏兒唱K敍舊。她們在社交平台上載合唱《幸而》和《發誓》的片段，回憶兩人的友誼點滴。
杏兒是1999年的港姐季軍，嘉欣2004年當選華姐冠軍後加入TVB。2006年，她們演而優則唱，加入樂壇做新人，《幸而》、《發誓》分別是兩人的第一首歌，同樣收錄在合輯《金牌女兒紅》中。2011年，她們因合作拍攝劇集《耀舞長安》而成為好朋友。
杏兒在片段下留言︰「我很高興《耀舞長安》將我們拉埋一齊。你真是一個可愛、善良的女孩。我們都長大了，瘋狂的工作時間已成過去，而你生活在世界的另一端。我們仍能一起合唱我們的第一首歌，絕對是一個值得紀念的時刻﹗」
嘉欣回答︰「大佬，我喜歡宇宙讓我們的友誼能逐步發展。我倆都不容易相處，但是我非常感恩我們的友誼在《耀舞長安》後開始且一直保持至今。我們有很多相似的地方，我們都是妻子及兩個小孩的媽媽了。希望我們的友誼能繼續，繼續互相支持。愛你﹗」嘉欣又表示《幸而》是她在《金牌女兒紅》中最喜歡的歌。
（即時娛樂）
I’m so glad that 耀舞長安 brought us together, you are such a sweet, loving kind hearted girl, you deserve everything you have now. Now that we are older and past our crazy working hours back in the days, and you living half way across the world, we still got to sing our first songs together, it’s definitely a moment to remember and we would like to share them with our fans, hope you like them as much as we do. ❤️ @chungkayanlinda #發誓 #幸而 #鍾嘉欣 #胡杏兒
It was a beautiful day spending some quality time with a dear friend I’ve met back in 2006. Thanks @hakkaphil 😎😉👊. We were newbies in the the singing industry. Her first song was 《幸而》while mine was 《發誓》in the album 金牌女兒紅. 《幸而》is my favourite song out of the entire album by the way. After, in 2008 we really became singers and then collaborated in 耀舞長安 in 2011, which kickstarted our friendship. Here’s a little something for you guys. It feels really cool for me to be in HK again singing my good friends song with her. Memories flow and I’m thankful for the relationship we still have. 🌈🌈 @myoliemyolie #幸兒 #發誓