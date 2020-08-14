【潛水經驗豐富】李施嬅與鯊同游未驚過：最危險係食鯊魚 (21:43)
文章日期：2020年08月14日
有多年潛水經驗的李施嬅，今晚在instagram上載與鯊魚同游的片段，片段中施嬅穿潛水裝束上陣，跟海中多條鯊魚暢泳，施嬅有感而發稱：「大家知到（道）我同鯊魚游水反應都好驚訝。如果鯊魚要傷害我，我已🍆（瓜）了超過100次。只能怪他（牠）們擁有全世界最差的公關，把他們的 #形象破滅。其實最危險係食鯊魚，因為鯊魚毒素超標，要健康，要靚，keep年輕，最好不要食。（鯊魚骨，鯊魚油，鯊魚肉比如某些炸魚薯條，某些護膚品，等等）。」
（即時娛樂）
大家知到我同鯊魚游水反應都好驚訝。🤪如果鯊魚要傷害我，我已🍆了超過100次。 只能怪他們擁有全世界最差的公關，把他們的#形象破滅 。 其實最危險係食鯊魚，因為鯊魚毒素超標，要健康，要靚，keep 年輕，最好不要食。 （鯊魚骨，鯊魚油，鯊魚肉比如某些炸魚薯條，某些護膚品，等等）💙 When people hear I dive with sharks, they think I’m crazy. The truth is, if sharks wanted to eat me, I’d be dead over 100 times. Sharks are just bad luck they have the worst PR in the world. 🙈 Danger does exist however, when you eat them, because they are packed with toxins, not good news for your health. 🙈 Missing my peace with these intelligent marine animals. Happy shark week! 💙 Video by @oceanramsey #coExist #freediving #whenTheBuyingStopsTheKillingWillToo #StopTheTrade #鯊魚有毒 #想健康就不要食 🤭 #全世界最比誤會的動物