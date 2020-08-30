【結婚17周年】甄子丹炮製短片冧汪詩詩 發表深情告白 (16:35)

「宇宙最強」甄子丹跟太太汪詩詩結婚17周年，在社交平台上載二人的短片，並寫下深情告白冧汪詩詩：「17 yrs ago this day I won the biggest award of my life! I am happier, better and completed because of you! To the most beautiful woman who has given me the most beautiful life, happy anniversary Mrs Yen, I love you so much and look forward to next several 17yrs together with you!😘🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹❤️ @sweetcil #anniversary #soulmate #lifepartner #truelove」大致意思是17年前的今天，甄子丹贏得了一生中最大的獎項，他因為汪詩詩而變得更開心、更圓滿，他是非常愛太太，很期待接下來另一個的17年。

（即時娛樂）