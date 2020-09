出爐雙料港姐冠軍謝嘉怡,賽後終於有時間休息,今日偷閒跟爸爸撐枱腳食午餐。她笑言跟最大的支持者共度美好時光,這一刻仍然不敢相信成為香港小姐,長期以來的夢想終於實現。

謝嘉怡留言:「Good morning Hong Kong﹗Spending some quality time with my biggest supporter today. Still can't believe that I have achieved Miss HK﹗It has been our dream for so long, and it has finally come true. Hope you all have a lovely day﹗ And most importantly keep safe.」

(即時娛樂)