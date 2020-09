歌神許冠傑(阿Sam)今天(9月6日)72歲生日,大仔許懷欣(Ryan)在屋企為他搞生日派對;剛巧阿Sam大哥許冠文跟懷欣同樣是9月3日生日,前者78歲,後者44歲,於是許氏一家齊齊慶祝。阿Sam和懷欣更拿起結他伴奏唱生日歌,玩得甚開心。

許懷欣留言送上祝福:「Happy birthday to my dad today!! We love you lots. Had a great time celebrating his birthday, Uncle Michael's, and mine yesterday with the fam. Good times eating, singing, and swimming...🎂🤩🎂🤩🎂🤩」

(即時娛樂)