【丁父憂】甄子丹太太汪詩詩網上公布爸爸不敵癌症離世 (15:15)

甄子丹太太汪詩詩今日在社交平台公布爸爸離世消息，透露爸爸努力抗癌了2年時間，大讚他是一位強大及勇敢的戰士，得到家人和朋友的愛及支持，已經安詳離開大家。甄子丹亦在網上公布外父的死訊，內容與太太汪詩詩大致一樣。

汪詩詩留言：「We are utterly heartbroken to share that our beloved papi has lost his two-year battle with cancer. He was a strong and courageous fighter. He had all the love and support from his family and friends. He left us peacefully, surrounded by all his loved ones. We want to thank everyone for the love, prayers and support. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult period. #loveyouforeverpapi」

（即時娛樂）