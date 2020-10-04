【好認真】Brendan跳「機械人舞」冧父母 胡杏兒笑爆嘴 (12:34)
胡杏兒身在內地工作，幸有細仔李奕霖（Ryan）相伴，兩母子齊齊過中秋，至於快將3歲的大仔李奕霆（Brendan），則和爸爸李乘德留港過節，李乘德在社交網貼了Brendan跳「機械人舞」的短片，片中Brendan一臉認真，而且跳得有板有眼，十分搞笑，李乘德大讚囝囝不害羞，性格外向，當李乘德將片段和老婆杏兒分享時，杏兒也禁不住大笑呢﹗
（即時娛樂）
As Brendan approaches 3yrs old, his character is coming out more and more. This is partly the reason for more posts of him recently as we feel more confident that he is an extrovert and definitely not shy, and hopefully won’t be upset with us in the future for sharing some of his moments with you😊 Of course the other reason is that I have captured more as we have been spending more time together with Mommy and Sailo away for a while. Please enjoy Brendan’s latest SELF TAUGHT robot dance. Please also notice his very serious “robot face” It made his mum crack up with laughter on FaceTime. Nga Lai Joo Hau Jung Ngee Tiao Moo. Hau Gau Siao. @myoliemyolie #BrendanYikTingLee #robotdance #dancer #funnyguy