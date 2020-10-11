【3歲生日】胡杏兒隔空為囝囝慶祝 Brendan托腮凝望蛋糕 (22:02)

胡杏兒與老公李乘德（Philip）的大仔李奕霆（Brendan），今個月3歲生日，李乘德今日為Brendan準備蛋糕及禮物，見到全是他喜愛的超級英雄，令Brendan甚開心；壽星仔對住蛋糕未有出手，只深情地托腮凝望，相當可愛。至於身在內地工作的胡杏兒，就透過視像電話隔空跟愛兒慶祝。

胡杏兒留言：「Happy 3rd birthday my beloved son, mummy is so happy to see you grow up and becoming such a funny, kind hearted, generous and respectful little boy who loves showing off his dance moves and his superheros outfits. Pls continue to be a happy and healthy boy. Mummy and sailo can't wait to see you very soon. 😘」大致意思表示希望Brendan繼續成為一個快樂而健康的男孩，杏兒和契媽們急不及待想見到他。

