【疑似爆粗後…】謝嘉怡努力學好廣東話 希望日後說話流暢 (23:31)

應屆港姐冠軍謝嘉怡日前參與無綫直播慈善節目《善心滿載仁愛堂》時，疑似爆出英文粗口的單字「FXXK」，即晚在後台接受訪問時，她解釋自己忘記台詞，當時是說服務的「服」字，並不是英文粗口。

謝嘉怡剛剛在社交平台為此事發文作補充，她留言：「Sorry guys I have been a little quiet, still new to this social media thing!! However, I have been using these past few days to work hard on my Cantonese. My cousin is now staying with me, so I’ve been chatting a lot in Cantonese with her on my off time at night. She has also been helping me with my scripts, so in the future I will work hard to make them sound more smooth. Thank you for all the lovely messages, and I wish I could reply them all but hope you enjoy these photo from a few nights ago 🙈 Hope you all stay safe. ❤️」大致意思是她已努力學習廣東話中，最近有親戚陪伴她一起，會用廣東話跟她對話練習，希望日後出來說話流暢，並感謝大家給她的可愛留言。

相關新聞：出大騷忘記台詞疑台上爆粗 謝嘉怡澄清︰那是中文「服」字

（即時娛樂）