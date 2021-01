【疑似爆粗後…】謝嘉怡努力學好廣東話 希望日後說話流暢 (23:31)

應屆港姐冠軍謝嘉怡日前參與無綫直播慈善節目《善心滿載仁愛堂》時,疑似爆出英文粗口的單字「FXXK」,即晚在後台接受訪問時,她解釋自己忘記台詞,當時是說服務的「服」字,並不是英文粗口。

謝嘉怡剛剛在社交平台為此事發文作補充,她留言:「Sorry guys I have been a little quiet, still new to this social media thing!! However, I have been using these past few days to work hard on my Cantonese. My cousin is now staying with me, so I’ve been chatting a lot in Cantonese with her on my off time at night. She has also been helping me with my scripts, so in the future I will work hard to make them sound more smooth. Thank you for all the lovely messages, and I wish I could reply them all but hope you enjoy these photo from a few nights ago 🙈 Hope you all stay safe. ❤️」大致意思是她已努力學習廣東話中,最近有親戚陪伴她一起,會用廣東話跟她對話練習,希望日後出來說話流暢,並感謝大家給她的可愛留言。

