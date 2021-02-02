去年今日｜疫情打亂婚期 姜麗文：0202永遠是我們的特別日子 (17:01)

姜麗文原定去年今日（2月2日）跟工程師男友Pakho結婚，可是因疫情令婚期延後，至今已有一年時間。姜麗文今日在社交平台照樣慶祝，因為0202是他倆的特別日子，並希望不久可以在一個健康及安全的世界結婚。

姜麗文留言：「One year ago today, we were supposed to get married. Although we had to postpone everything, 0202 will always be our special day! I love you, Almost-Husband! Hopefully we can get married soon, in a worry-free, healthy, and safe world! But as for now, I'll continue to enjoy being your loooong time fiancée! 一年前的今天是我們原本的婚禮。雖然我們要延遲大日子，但0202永遠是我們的特別日子！我愛你，Almost-Husband! #almosthusband #almostwedding #fiance #iloveyou #happyanniversary」

（即時娛樂）