袁嘉敏「愚人節」爆Seed轟鍾培生：在鍾家一年是噩夢.... (14:29)

前港姐及曾拍過三級片的袁嘉敏（Candy），今天（4月1日）「愚人節」突然在Instagram限時動態貼相及爆seed，開名鬧爆鍾培生和他的爸爸鍾仁偉，並語帶激動炮轟：「I don't think I have ever publicly talked bad about someone. But these two guys Derek and Terence Cheung are absolute jerks, horrendous.（我未公開說過其他人壞話，但鍾培生和鍾仁偉這兩個人絕對是混蛋，太可怕！）」

另一張相，Candy轉貼鍾培生為父親慶祝生日的一家三口合照，她還疑公開了鍾家位於淺水灣5層高的豪宅，同時還上載了一個印有「鍾」字利市封的照片，並繼續以英文留言：「「I always try to see the goodness in people, try to be a friend who would listen and be there to help when needed. Sometimes it's fairly disappointing when people are so selfish, superficial and twisted. One year with the Cheung, what a nightmare.（我總是試圖看到人們的善良，努力成為一個願意聆聽，並在需要時提供幫助的朋友。當人們的自私、膚淺和扭曲，有時真令人失望，與姓鍾的一年，是一場噩夢。）」

及後Candy再貼出疑似天台照片，並寫道：「Thank you for all the breakfast, lunch and dinner, and the wine. Maybe I owe you two in my past life. No more long chats. I was too kind.（謝謝你們的早﹑午﹑晚餐，還有酒，也許我前世欠了你們。再沒有更多的聊天，我太善良了。）」

