【Wife & Wife】證婚片曝光 Andi卓林相視甜笑 (12:41)

吳綺莉女兒吳卓林和Andi今日在社交網公開結婚證書，二人宣布已在11月8日，在加拿大多倫多結婚。31歲Andi今午在instagram上載當日註冊片段，註冊儀式極簡單，二人身穿全白打扮，情深對望，相視甜笑，兼感動落淚，期間二人交換婚戒，然後甜蜜相擁。

Andi並寫道：Back to Hong Kong as Wife & Wife ♡

Love has opened our eyes, opened our minds, and our hearts can feel whole. With this love, comes unbelievable strength and confidence to ignore our own pain, shut down our ego, and know exactly who we are and what we want. We will power on with positivity so that other voices who are silenced can finally embrace their inner truths.

@ettazen has given me the gift of being my true self and it's so hard to explain the change I feel. I'm no longer scared, I no longer have to find coping mechanisms to get through an hour of the day. My whole life I thought I was toxic, she made me realize I was surrounded by negativity. Now that its gone, this new feeling has taken over and I now know I deserve just as much as the world has to offer. And guess what? WE ALL DO! ♡

THE NEW GENERATION DESERVES MORE! Feel the love we have to share, we can all get there. ♡♡♡ Happiest day of my life

「愛打開了我們的眼睛，打開了我們的思想，令我們心靈更加完整。擁有這份愛，帶來難以置信的力量和信心，無視自己的痛苦，關閉我們的自我，並確切地知道我們是誰，我們想要什麼。

@ettazen（吳卓林）給了我作為我真實自我的禮物，我很難解釋我所感受到的變化。我不再害怕，我以為自己『有毒』，她讓我意識到，自己被消極情緒所包圍。現在它（消極情緒）消失了，並由新的感覺取代了，我現在知道我應該得到世界所能提供的一樣多。感受到我們必須分享的愛，我們都可以到達那裏。我生命中最快樂的一天。」

相關新聞：【仍然跟母姓】19歲吳卓林公開婚書 宣布跟31歲Andi結婚

（即時娛樂）