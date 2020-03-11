陳茵媺曬幸福家庭照 3歲孻女要做陳豪老闆？ (12:33)

陳茵媺（Aimee）2013年嫁陳豪，兩人婚後育有2子1女，家庭生活美滿。Aimee日前在社交網分享這兩年來的家庭照，一家五口在相中露出幸福的笑容。Aimee又分享了日前跟3歲孻女Camilla的小故事，她說︰「💥"I am a Woman, what is your superpower!?" 🦸‍♀️ I tell my daughter secretly that, "anything a boy can do, We girls can do better!"... Then she resumes to bossing her brothers around and telling her brothers that the ladies in the house are the boss over the men, so we are daddy's boss! 😬Ooppssssss! 🤷‍♀️（『我是一個女人，你的超級力量是什麼﹗？』 ️我悄悄地告訴女兒︰『男孩可以做的一切，我們女孩可以做得更好！』 ...然後，她向哥哥們挑戰，並對哥哥們說家中的女士們是男士的老闆，所以我們是爸爸的老闆！😬哎呀！） 」

（即時娛樂）