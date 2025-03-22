劉俊謙分享小願望 籲勿破費送禮：講句加油便足夠 (12:25)

劉俊謙靚仔有型有演技，去年憑《九龍城寨之圍城》演出「信一」一角爆紅兼人氣急升，深受戲迷歡迎，今天（22日）劉俊謙在社交平台貼相，並以中英文對照，分享小小願望，他希望大家不要再破費買禮物送給他，在接下來的日子，他真的不會收禮物，又謂等到見面的時候，大家向他說一句：「劉俊謙，加油呀！」就足夠，他便會很滿足了。

劉俊謙全文：「朋友們，謝謝每一位對我的支持，你們的心意我全部都收到了，很窩心。觀看和喜愛我的作品，已經是對我最大支持。

大家賺錢都不容易，從今天起，我有一個小小的願望，希望大家不要再破費買禮物給我，同時也希望大家都響應環保。你們寫給我所有心意卡和信件，我很珍惜。

希望大家幫我完成這個願望！接下來的日子，禮物我真的都不會收了，感謝大家。

等見面的時候，你們對我說一句「劉俊謙，加油呀！」就足夠，我便會很滿足了。再次衷心感恩所有的朋友們。

To all my dear friends,

Thank you for your incredible support.

Your kind thoughts and gestures mean the world to me, and watching and loving my work is already the greatest support I could ask for.

I know how hard everyone works, so from today, I have a small wish:

Please, no more gifts for me—let’s also embrace eco-friendliness together.Every card and letter you’ve sent, I cherish deeply.

Please remember: in the days ahead, I won’t be accepting gifts, but your words mean everything.

When we meet, just say, “Him, keep up the good work!” and that will make me so happy. Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart.」

（即時娛樂）