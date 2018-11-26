【仍然跟母姓】19歲吳卓林公開婚書 宣布跟31歲Andi結婚 (11:47)

日前吳綺莉女兒吳卓林和另一半Andi，秘密由加拿大多倫多返港，今早二人在公司ig報喜，宣布已經結婚，相中卓林惜惜Andi，並騷出婚戒，二人以全白打扮合照，Andi戴上簡單的頭紗，她們公開結婚證書，顯示於今個月8日在多倫多結婚，而剛度過19歲生日的卓林，則在結婚證書上，寫上Etta Zhou Lin Wu，表示她仍然跟母親吳綺莉的姓氏，粉碎之前改跟父姓的猜測。二人表示已戰勝恐懼，又謂愛會贏﹗

「United by love & law ♡ On our wedding day~

If you never give up on love and you put all your heart into the family youve dreamed of, an open mind and warm heart will guide you to happiness.

We have been in the persuit of happiness the day we were born. Abused as children who never felt love, we have so much to give.

We have concorcured our fears, accepted our faults, and now we understand that the people who hurt us are hurting still. We have all been hurt but if you can dream of love, you can find it. Love is kind, it does not judge. Love is both strength and weakness. Love can make change.

Love wins!

#lovewins #gaymarriage #lgbtq #fightforwhatsright #love #iloveyou #teamlove」

卓林表示如果不放棄愛，全心全意投入你夢想的家庭，溫暖的心會指引你走向幸福。她又謂她們戰勝了恐懼，接受了她們的錯誤，而且愛是善良的，可以令很多事改變，愛會贏﹗

及後卓林在ig上載跟網紅太太Andi蜜照，她以英文留言表示「香港是我家」，又謂有愛便有家。

